Man arrested in connection with ‘home explosives lab’ found in north Bexar County, DOJ says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after federal agents found a “home explosives lab” at a north Bexar County home, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Dustin Jay Ammons is accused of placing pipe bombs at ATMs outside two San Antonio banks on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.

The DOJ said Ammons “attempted to breach the machines with the explosives.”

White powder was found near the ATMs, which investigators determined to be PentaErythritolTetraNitrate (PETN), the DOJ said, a common material used in explosives.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant on Ammons’ residence in the 300 block of Eugene Sasser.

The DOJ said agents found a .40 caliber pistol and “parts and components of a destructive device, specifically a pipe bomb, inside Ammons’s vehicle.”

The vehicle at the residence allegedly matches the vehicle from the September cases, the DOJ said.

A criminal complaint also alleges “Ammons had supplies consistent with making PETN and other homemade explosives in his garage, including precursors and beakers.”

The DOJ said agents also found multiple “suspected destructive devices in various stages of manufacture,” along with a rifle.

The FBI, San Antonio Police Department Arson Bureau, Bexar County Fire Department, Bexar County Fire Marshals and Bexar County Emergency Management also assisted in the raid.

Ammons was previously convicted for possession of a stolen firearm. On Friday, he was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

If convicted, the DOJ said he faces up to 15 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors heard ‘flash bangs,’ were told to evacuate

Neighbors near Ammons’ home told KSAT there was law enforcement activity in the area since at least 6 a.m. Friday.

“I heard a ‘bang, bang, bang’ ... all of a sudden you just heard the police say, ‘Come out with your hands up,’” neighbor Billie Thomas said.

Thomas said she and her husband were told to stay inside because law enforcement was going to detonate something in the garage. She said the ATF told her they found explosives in the home’s garage.

Jason Jimenez, who is visiting family, said an officer told him they “found some items” and it would be safer for them to leave until they were done.

One neighbor told KSAT he heard “flash bangs” and the teams threatening to send dogs in. He said law enforcement also told him to evacuate because they were going to detonate something.

A CPS Energy crew at the scene said they received a report of a fire alarm, and they responded to the area in case they needed to turn off power.

