‘Just thanking God’: Bexar County Deputy Constable speaks out after shooting scare

SAN ANTONIO – Expecting the unexpected is part of a day’s work for Darell Ward, a deputy with the Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable’s Office.

Even after being shot at, allegedly fired by a suspect barricaded in his apartment, Ward continued with his duties.

“It was just chaotic,” Ward told KSAT 12 News. “During that time, you don’t know what to think. You don’t know how to feel. You just have to go with the motion.”

Ward was working with a team attempting to evict Kevin Gerber, 49, from his third-floor unit at the Artisan at Willow Springs Apartments.

A report from Constable Kathryn “Kat” Brown, Precinct 4, said Gerber opened fire on the team, with at least one bullet striking Ward and lodging within his vest.

“There was just so much going through my head and my adrenaline was running,” Ward said, reflecting on that moment. “All I could think about during that time was the troops up there and also my kids.”

A father of two sons, 11 and 5 years old, Ward said getting home to his children was his main priority.

Even after he was hit by the gunfire, though, he remained on the job, watching out for the safety of his fellow deputies.

Later, he said he broke the news to his older son on FaceTime.

“He, kind of, tearfully looked,” Ward said. “(I told him), ‘Daddy’s OK and heading home, and you know, we’ll talk tomorrow.’”

He also spent some time praying, thankful he was spared in the shooting and grateful for the vest that saved his life.

A photo shared by Brown shows Ward moments after the shooting, carefully examining his now-damaged gear.

Deputy Darell Ward (Kathryn Brown)

“I was just shocked that it didn’t go through, and I was just looking. I was surprised that this vest really saved my life,” Ward said.

Going forward, he says, he will use the ordeal as a learning tool.

It’s one that nearly came at a painfully high price.

Read also: