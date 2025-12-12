2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a shooting at a Stone Oak apartment complex, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Stone Oak Parkway, just west of U.S. Highway 281.

A man believed to be in his late 50s and a woman believed to be in her early 60s were both pronounced dead at the scene, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The two were possibly in a dating relationship, police said.

One of the deaths appears to be self-inflicted, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said. Police said they are working to determine if the shooting was a murder-suicide.

A person inside the apartment unit called police but said they did not hear gunshots.

Police at the scene said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Additional information was not immediately available.

