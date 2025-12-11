ME’s office identifies man shot multiple times, killed on North Side during attempted robbery

Several people fled on foot after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – The 18-year-old shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the North Side has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

Richard David-Renea Rodriguez’s death was ruled a homicide after he was shot in the torso around 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Carmel Place, not far from West Olmos Drive.

Reaux Rudolph, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a murder charge, according to Bexar County jail records.

Reaux Rudolph, 19. (Copyright Bexar County Jail)

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a black BMW SUV pulled up to a house on Carmel Place, and Rudolph exited the vehicle to meet two males outside.

Video cameras showed Rudolph holding up a gun and attempting to rob the two males, the affidavit states. Gunfire was exchanged, and Rodriguez was shot as he was getting out of the BMW.

“There was a lot of gunfire. At first, it was just a couple of shots, and then just full-on spray,” neighbor Rosaura Luna said. “You could hear the bullets whizzing by. It was pretty close.”

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The affidavit states Rudolph ran off while the two males retreated inside the home on Carmel Place.

