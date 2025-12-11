Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after accepting plea deal in connection with fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after he took a plea deal in connection with a fatal shooting more than two years ago.

Anthony Guzman was formerly charged with capital murder after shooting Vicente H. Zurita on May 27, 2023, at Mary’s Car Wash in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue.

Recommended Videos

However, Guzman was convicted on a lesser charge of aggravated robbery in connection with Zurita’s death.

According to Bexar County court records, Guzman had been released from jail 11 days before the deadly shooting.

Background

San Antonio police responded to the shooting and found Zurita lying next to his truck in a car wash bay with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police interviewed witnesses who said two suspects fled the location after attempting to rob the victim before shooting him.

One suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was found to have a gun in his waistband that matched the caliber bullet that killed Zurita, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

SAPD said that the suspect was a 16-year-old male at the time. Police were unable to release his name due to his age.

Witnesses were able to provide more details, and Guzman was identified as the second shooter in the robbery, the affidavit states.

Following an investigation, police said that covert officers arrested Guzman for capital murder without further incident at the Southwest Side intersection of Apple Valley and Fur Valley.

Court records show that he had been released from jail 11 days prior to the deadly shooting.

Guzman was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon in a motor vehicle and subsequently released in August 2022. He failed to appear for a court hearing for that gun charge. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 1.

According to court records, Guzman was arrested a second time on May 14 for failing to appear at the November court hearing. He was released on bond again on May 16.

Court records show that Guzman’s bond was $200,000 for the capital murder charge.

Guzman has prior charges for drug possession and evading arrest. He also has a charge for possession of prohibited knuckles from 2013.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: