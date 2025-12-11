Affidavit: SAPD arrests Northwest Side man accused of stabbing victim to death over ‘hair clippers’

According to an arrest affidavit, officers took Robert Adrian Aparicio, 34, into custody on Wednesday in connection with a Southwest Side stabbing in January that turned deadly months later.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police’s search for a stabbing suspect, which spanned nearly all of 2025, came to an end earlier this week.

Officers took Robert Adrian Aparicio, 34, into custody on Wednesday in connection with a Southwest Side stabbing in January that turned deadly months later, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers were first dispatched to a stabbing call at approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 to the 1900 block of Montezuma Street near Southwest 18th Street.

Upon arrival, SAPD found the victim, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Renteria, lying in the street with multiple stab wounds to his chest and body. The affidavit, which was written by an SAPD homicide detective, noted that there were two people on scene who witnessed the stabbing.

Officers were first dispatched to this stabbing call at approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 to the 1900 block of Montezuma Street near Southwest 18th Street. (KSAT)

While emergency personnel transported Renteria to a local hospital, he told an SAPD responding officer that a person named “Robert” stabbed him, the affidavit stated.

Police said Renteria later lost consciousness at the hospital and went into cardiac arrest, which caused a significant brain injury that prevented him from communicating “in any way.”

The suspect initially faced an aggravated assault charge upon his capture. However, according to the detective’s affidavit, Renteria died from the injuries sustained in the stabbing on May 26, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The aggravated assault charge was subsequently upgraded to a murder charge, jail records show.

Witnesses, video detail the confrontation

After Renteria’s death, the detective met with both people who witnessed the stabbing.

According to the affidavit, they reaffirmed that a suspect named “Rob” or “Robert” stabbed Renteria “over an argument involving a pair of hair clippers” the suspect took from Renteria.

During the confrontation, the witnesses told police that Renteria smashed out the driver’s side window of the suspect’s red Ford Ranger truck. In retaliation, according to the affidavit, the suspect went to the truck, retrieved a knife and chased Renteria down a street.

Eventually, according to the witnesses, Renteria fell to the ground. This allowed the suspect the chance to then stab Renteria multiple times before he fled the scene in the red Ford truck.

The witnesses told the detective that they didn’t know much more about the suspect, other than his first name and the truck he drove.

According to the detective, multiple surveillance videos nearby also captured the stabbing and the aftermath in real time. In the videos, the suspect was seen wearing black jeans, a gray T-shirt and a pair of black Converse shoes before he got into the red Ford truck and drove away.

As the suspect drove away, one of the witnesses was heard in the videos reading most of the truck’s license plate number aloud. According to the affidavit, the detective determined that the red Ford truck had a Minnesota license plate.

Tracking down Aparicio

On Nov. 20, the detective detailed finding an image of the red Ford Ranger with a male inside parked at a San Antonio-area apartment complex.

The investigator found that the person in the picture matched the description of the suspect connected to the stabbing — down to his haircut, black jeans and black Converse shoes.

According to the affidavit, the male was loading tree limbs into the bed of the red Ford truck.

The detective then interviewed the apartment complex’s general manager, who told the investigator that the male responded to a Craigslist ad seeking someone to pick up loose tree limbs around the property.

The general manager gave the detective the male’s phone number. Upon further investigation, the affidavit stated, the phone number belonged to Aparicio.

One day later, on Nov. 21, the witnesses identified Aparicio in a lineup as the man they believe stabbed Renteria multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Aparicio was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.

A Bexar County judge set Aparicio’s bond at $350,000, according to court records.

