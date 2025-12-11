Suspect accused of shooting Bexar County deputy constable jailed on $2.5 million bond, records show

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Artisan at Willow Springs Apartments.

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested after allegedly shooting a Bexar County deputy constable during an eviction serving has been identified.

Kevin Gerber, 49, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to Bexar County court records.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Artisan at Willow Springs Apartments in the 500 block of Gembler Road in east Bexar County.

During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said multiple Bexar County deputy constables from Precinct 4 served eviction papers at Gerber’s apartment.

Deputies were attempting to open the door of the apartment unit when Gerber allegedly began to open fire, Salazar said.

A Bexar County deputy constable, identified as Darrell Ward, was hit but was wearing body armor, Salazar said. He is expected to be OK.

“We’re extremely thankful that that deputy was wearing that vest and that he was able to save his life and keep him safe,” Salazar said.

At some point, BCSO said that Gerber surrendered to authorities without further incident.

He was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention on a $2.5 million bond, jail records indicate.

Salazar also said that Gerber is believed to have some military background.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the San Antonio Police Department, had responded to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

