Off-duty deputy arrested, accused of DWI in connection with North Side crash, BCSO says

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office erroneously reported the name of another individual. This story has since been updated with the correct name.

An off-duty deputy was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a crash on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Trevino, 47, was arrested before 11:30 p.m. after authorities responded to the crash near Loop 410 and Airport Boulevard on the North Side.

BCSO said Trevino allegedly hit a vehicle at the intersection after failing to follow a turn signal and instead drove straight.

San Antonio police officers responded to the scene and arrested Trevino on a charge of DWI, BCSO said.

Trevino has been with the sheriff’s office since November 2023 and is currently assigned to the Judicial Services Section as a bailiff.

BCSO has issued a notice of proposed dismissal for Trevino and placed him on paid administrative leave pending his termination due to his arrest, per BCSO policies and procedures and Bexar County Civil Service Rules.

Trevino is the 13th BCSO deputy to be arrested this year, per KSAT Investigates’ count.

“This gentleman does not have the ability to choose the consequences of his actions, and I strongly urge him to consider what ... his next career chapter will look like,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

SAPD is handling the criminal investigation, while BCSO is conducting a separate but concurrent investigation.