Baby formula sold at Target recalled after 3 infants hospitalized, FDA says

Nara Organics urges customers to "stop using all Nara Organics infant formula immediately," on June 14, 2026.

A baby formula sold at Target stores was recalled from store shelves after three infants were hospitalized, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday.

Nara Organics voluntarily recalled all whole milk organic infant formula in the United States and urged customers to “stop using all Nara Organics infant formula immediately.”

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The three babies were diagnosed with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby swallows spores of clostridium botulinum bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common symptoms of the illness, according to the FDA, include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control and difficulty swallowing — which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest.

The three cases of infant botulism were found in California, Pennsylvania and Washington, the FDA said.

As of June 14, the baby food company said none of its formula tested positive for clostridium botulinum bacteria.

Affected formula codes

All the codes of the recalled baby formula were provided by Nara Organics:

408125075E14F2

708125076E14F2

708125083E14F2

408125139E14F2

708125141E14F2

708125145E14F2

708125174E14F2

709125273E14F2

709125280E14F2

709125288E14F2

409125307E14F2

70926019ENNB

70926029ENNB

70926035ENNB

70926039ENNB

70926042ENNB

Nara Organics urges customers to "stop using all Nara Organics infant formula immediately," on June 14, 2026. (Nara Organics)

How to get a refund

Nara Organics are giving a refund to customers who purchased the whole milk organic infant formula on their website this year from May and June, the news release said.

New orders that are currently in process have been canceled and refunded, according to the company. Refunds are estimated to take 10-15 days to process.

Customers who purchased the baby formula before May can request a refund through the company’s website.

“If you bought 700 gram cans of Nara at Target, please visit your local store or follow Target’s online return instructions,” Nara Organics said in a news release. “Target has not sold any 400 gram cans of Nara Organics infant formula.”

The formula is under investigation by the FDA, the administration said.

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