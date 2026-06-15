Baby formula sold at Target recalled after 3 infants hospitalized, FDA says

A baby formula sold at Target stores was recalled from store shelves after three infants were hospitalized, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday.
Nara Organics voluntarily recalled all whole milk organic infant formula in the United States and urged customers to “stop using all Nara Organics infant formula immediately.”
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The three babies were diagnosed with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby swallows spores of clostridium botulinum bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Common symptoms of the illness, according to the FDA, include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control and difficulty swallowing — which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest.
The three cases of infant botulism were found in California, Pennsylvania and Washington, the FDA said.
As of June 14, the baby food company said none of its formula tested positive for clostridium botulinum bacteria.
Affected formula codes
All the codes of the recalled baby formula were provided by Nara Organics:
- 408125075E14F2
- 708125076E14F2
- 708125083E14F2
- 408125139E14F2
- 708125141E14F2
- 708125145E14F2
- 708125174E14F2
- 709125273E14F2
- 709125280E14F2
- 709125288E14F2
- 409125307E14F2
- 70926019ENNB
- 70926029ENNB
- 70926035ENNB
- 70926039ENNB
- 70926042ENNB
How to get a refund
Nara Organics are giving a refund to customers who purchased the whole milk organic infant formula on their website this year from May and June, the news release said.
New orders that are currently in process have been canceled and refunded, according to the company. Refunds are estimated to take 10-15 days to process.
Customers who purchased the baby formula before May can request a refund through the company’s website.
“If you bought 700 gram cans of Nara at Target, please visit your local store or follow Target’s online return instructions,” Nara Organics said in a news release. “Target has not sold any 400 gram cans of Nara Organics infant formula.”
The formula is under investigation by the FDA, the administration said.
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