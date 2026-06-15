Search underway for person in vehicle swept away by floodwaters, Bandera County deputies say The search is focused on the area of Lower Mason Creek and Chipman Lane Generic fire truck photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple agencies are actively searching for a person in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, according to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials are currently searching the area of Lower Mason Creek Road and Chipman Lane,
deputies said in a Facebook post.
In addition to Bandera County first responders, the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter are also assisting in the search.
Deputies told residents to avoid the search area and refrain from helping for the safety of the public and first responders.
“While we appreciate the community’s willingness to help, it is critical that first responders have unobstructed access to conduct their operations safely and efficiently,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, more than 6.4″ of rainfall fell north of Bandera off State Highway 173, which is located near the search area.
Rainfall totals throughout area northwest of San Antonio. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) More weather-related coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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