San Antonio woman says senior living facility denied her days before move-in after she paid deposit

SAN ANTONIO – A 79-year-old San Antonio woman says she spent two weeks packing up her home for a move into a senior living apartment — only to be told just days before her move-in date that she no longer qualified for the unit she believed had been promised to her.

Barbara Roesch and her caregiver, Sarah Jacobson, say the decision came after the facility, New Forest Haven, ran a credit check — despite them claiming they were told early in the process there would be no credit check.

Roesch said she came to San Antonio from Oklahoma so family could help care for her as she dealt with major health problems.

“My son brought me down to take care of me from Oklahoma because I got really sick and I needed the doctors here,” Roesch said. “In fact, they saved my life.”

Roesch said the senior living facility appeared to offer amenities and pricing that seemed like a good fit.

“It was like $1,400 for a pool. They had a chef that made you three meals a day,” Roesch said. “Everything she said was, we all went several times because it was so good to be true.”

Jacobson said the sales process raised concerns before any lease paperwork was presented.

“We did a full tour. She said there was no credit check— which is important for the story,” Jacobson said. “And Barbara told her on this first meeting, well, that’s great, because I have bad credit because of medical debt.”

Roesch said she paid a $200 security deposit and began packing for what she says was supposed to be a July 29 move-in date. Then, Jacobson said, Roesch got a call saying she did not qualify because of her credit.

“Barbara gets a call from Stacey saying, ‘I’m sorry, you don’t qualify because of your credit,’” Jacobson said.

Roesch said she was stunned.

“I said, ‘I’ve been waiting for you to call and tell me to come get the key,’” Roesch said. “‘When are you going to tell me? I’ve got people lined up, I’ve packed’ — and it was like, ‘too bad.’”

Roesch also said she still hasn’t gotten her $200 deposit back and says her name isn’t on the paperwork tied to the deposit.

When KSAT went to the facility seeking answers, no one agreed to speak on camera. Phone calls to management also went unanswered, and a staff member said questions would need to be handled by a home office.

Roesch says a complaint has been filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

If this happens to you: tips and what to do

If you’re looking for an apartment — especially senior living — here are steps to protect yourself and your money:

Red flags to watch for

Promises of discounts, package deals, or “too good to be true” pricing before you see a lease

Being asked for a security deposit before anything is signed

Verbal assurances like “no credit check” that aren’t in writing

What to do before paying any deposit

Ask for everything in writing (pricing, move-in date, refund policy, credit/background check policy)

Request a copy of the lease and fee schedule before handing over money

Get a receipt showing exactly what the deposit is for, who it’s paid to, and how it’s refunded

Confirm who you are dealing with (full name, title, and a corporate contact)

If you’re told you don’t qualify after you’ve paid

Ask for a written explanation of the denial and which criteria you didn’t meet

Request an immediate refund in writing and keep copies of all emails/texts and receipts

Document everything: dates, times, names, and what was said on calls or in person

File complaints if needed, including with:

Texas Attorney General – Consumer Protection Division (as Roesch says she did)

Better Business Bureau

Your local city/county consumer affairs office (if applicable)

Practical next-step planning

Don’t schedule movers or cancel your current housing until you have keys or a signed lease with a confirmed move-in date.

Bring a trusted family member/caregiver to tours and meetings to help take notes and ask questions.

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