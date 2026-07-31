KSAT viewer tip over inmate’s projected release leads to correction in Texas prison records

A viewer tip led KSAT to uncover what appeared to be an error in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s online records for a Bexar County man serving a 50-year prison sentence for shooting a San Antonio police officer.

Dominick Rubio was sentenced in August 2025 to 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting a San Antonio police officer in 2023.

On Wednesday, a viewer contacted KSAT after noticing Rubio appeared to be scheduled for release on Aug. 4, 2026, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s online inmate search.

A review of the agency’s website also showed no record of Rubio’s 50-year sentence.

KSAT contacted the Texas Department of Criminal Justice about the discrepancy. In an email, a TDCJ spokesperson responded, “We are looking into this, but you are correct. I do not see a 50-year sentence. Have you asked the county?”

KSAT then contacted the 399th District Court, where Rubio was sentenced. Judge Frank Castro and his staff said they were concerned by the information and began reviewing the case.

Minutes later, the court provided KSAT with Rubio’s judgment of conviction and pen packet, the official documents sent to TDCJ that detail an offender’s sentence and court records.

KSAT also contacted the Bexar County District Clerk’s Office. District Clerk Gloria Martinez was unavailable for comment, but members of her staff said the sentence had been entered correctly in the county’s records when Rubio was sentenced.

KSAT forwarded the court documents to TDCJ on Thursday afternoon.

By Friday morning, TDCJ’s online inmate search had been updated. Rubio’s 50-year sentence was listed, his projected release date of Aug. 4 had been removed, and the website showed he is not eligible for parole until 2050.

Castro was unavailable for an interview Friday but said in a text message he was thankful KSAT brought the matter to the attention of the court and that the issue had been resolved between TDCJ and the Bexar County District Clerk’s Office.

TDCJ did not immediately explain what caused the discrepancy in its online records.

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