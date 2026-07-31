Edison High School student assaulted walking home from campus, principal says

SAN ANTONIO – An Edison High School student was assaulted Tuesday morning on her way home from a school event, Interim Principal Irene Cruz said in a letter to families.

San Antonio police responded just before 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Alametos Street after a 16-year-old girl reported someone had assaulted her, according to the preliminary report.

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The teenage girl was walking home from a school event and entered an elevator. The preliminary report said an unknown suspect also walked into the elevator and assaulted the teenage girl.

Once the elevator doors opened, the teenage girl escaped and called police.

After an unsuccessful search, the suspect remains at large, SAPD said.

“Officers are investigating whether the student was potentially followed from the campus area,” Cruz said in a letter to Edison High School families.

After Tuesday’s assault, the campus and neighborhood saw heightened security by increasing patrols, Cruz said.

“We appreciate the vigilance of the student who reported the incident,” Cruz said. “Student safety is a top priority at San Antonio Independent School District schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able.”

SAPD leads the investigation with help from SAISD district officers. It remains ongoing.

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