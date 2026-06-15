Comal River temporarily closed following heavy Hill Country rainfall, officials say

A photo of the Comal River posted by Zane Ferguson WX on KSAT Connect.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels Police Chief Osbaldo Flores ordered the temporary closure of the Comal River Monday after storms rolled through the Hill Country, according to a news release.

Heavy rainfall caused an increased flow of water into the Comal River. As of 10:50 a.m. Monday, a city spokesperson said the river flow measured over 500 cubic feet per second.

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The storms have also caused an influx of debris on the riverbanks and the Tube Chute dam, according to a city news release.

City officials will reevaluate the river conditions Tuesday to determine when recreational activities will resume.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, San Antonio and the surrounding areas may see some lingering rain and clouds early Tuesday.

“Please remember to turn around, don’t drown whenever you see water over a roadway and never drive around barricades,” the release said.

Recreational activities on the Guadalupe River remain open. However, New Braunfels officials recommend caution and the use of life jackets to ensure safety.

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