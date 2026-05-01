McAllen mariachi brothers say opening for Kacey Musgraves among biggest performances of careers

SAN ANTONIO – Three McAllen brothers are preparing to perform on one of Texas’ most iconic stages, about two months after they were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Antonio, Caleb and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar are set to open for Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves during sold-out shows next week at Gruene Hall.

The brothers, who are members of McAllen High School’s award-winning Mariachi Oro group, said that the performance will be one of the biggest of their careers.

“I’m super excited,” Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar said. “Me and Caleb, we already have gone to Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Capitol in Washington, D.C. But this is something else.”

“It’s another one that we can add to our collection,” Antonio said, “but it’s one of the biggest ones that we ever played.”

The invitation to perform with Musgraves came about two weeks after the family was released from detention.

“We’re doing pretty good,” 18-year-old Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar said. “We think that it’s going very well after we got released. We love to be back.”

The Gámez-Cuéllar family’s story drew widespread attention after they were detained during a routine immigration check-in with ICE.

The Gámez-Cuéllar family said they entered the United States through the now-defunct CBP One asylum process in 2023 after fleeing violence in Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security argued in March that the family entered illegally and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

“The law requires illegal aliens who show up at a port of entry without valid entry to be detained while all their claims are heard. You can look it up in the statute,” DHS said in the statement. “Unlike the previous administration, the Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law.”

However, there was a bipartisan push by lawmakers for their release, arguing that the family was following the law.

“Let’s not forget that this family followed the law and did everything it asked of them,” U.S. Rep Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said in a statement. “They should have never been detained in the first place, and their situation speaks to the grave injustices this Administration is inflicting on families in South Texas and across the country.”

Caleb Gámez-Cuéllar said the opportunity means a great deal to the family.

“I feel so grateful for her and God for this opportunity that they have given me, given us, me and my brothers and my family,” he said.

The brothers said audiences can expect surprises during the performances, though they already have a set list in mind.

Beyond the music, the brothers said they hope their story encourages other immigrant families and young musicians facing adversity.

“I think that most of the people that is criticizing us,” Antonio said, “it’s because they don’t look at us like as humans. And all of us are humans.”

Despite criticism online, the brothers said they are focused on positivity.

“We honestly don’t hate. We love everybody,” Antonio said. “We pray for every single person that hate us or that feel like any kind of hate for us to then open their eyes and to be blessed by God.”

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