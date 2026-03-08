McAllen ISD family detained by ICE, high school mariachi student separated from family, relative says

McALLEN, Texas – Three McAllen teenagers and their parents were taken into custody during a meeting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, a distant relative told ABC affiliate KRGV.

18-year-old Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar and 14-year-old Caleb Gámez-Cuéllar are members of McAllen High School’s eight-time state championship Mariachi Oro band, and performed on Capitol Hill last June at the invitation of Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.

“The Gámez-Cuéllar family’s story breaks my heart,” De La Cruz said in a statement Saturday. “I have repeatedly urged that enforcement target those who actually threaten our communities, not good, law-abiding, talented people who are working through the legal process.”

The relative told KRGV that the family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 using the now-defunct CBP One app, fleeing violence in Mexico.

The story drew national attention after Tejano music star Bobby Pulido posted a video about the situation on Facebook, following reporting by independent journalist Cecilia Ballí. Pulido is running as the Democratic nominee for De La Cruz’s seat in Congress later this year.

The Gámez-Cuéllar family’s final hearing was scheduled for September, according to Ballí‘s reporting, but the family was summoned to appear at ICE offices in late February and bring their sons. Antonio had turned 18 years old the month prior.

Because Antonio is now an adult, he is being held at the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville, Texas, the relative said, while his mother, father, 12-year-old brother and Caleb are being held more than 200 miles away at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said he will be checking on the family during his visit to the Dilley detention facility Monday.

“I am doing everything in my power to make sure the boys and their family return home safely,” Castro said.

De La Cruz said she requested a visit to the El Valle Detention Center on Saturday night, and has been in close communication with the Department of Homeland Security and community leaders to “explore every legal option available” for the Gámez-Cuéllar family.

“These are our neighbors, friends, and valued members of the community,” De La Cruz said.

McAllen ISD told KRGV that it could not comment on the situation out of respect for the family’s privacy and because it was not a district matter. The district said it is attempting to release a more detailed statement on Monday.

A protest was held Sunday outside of the Raymondville facility, calling for “dignity, justice and fair treatment of the community.”

In a statement, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said the community continues to encourage federal leaders to find pathways for those seeking the American dream.

“For more than a year, I have emphasized the importance of securing our borders to ensure the safety of our community,” Villalobos said. “That commitment, however, must always be balanced with creating lawful, responsible pathways for individuals who want to contribute to our economy, support their families, and become productive neighbors in McAllen.”

