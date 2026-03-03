Skip to main content
Election results: Texas’ 15th Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

Monica De La Cruz is seeking reelection for the second time

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Texas Congressional District 15. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026.

BACKGROUND

U.S. House District 15’s previous and current maps are rooted in deep South Texas, beginning in Hidalgo County.

Whereas the old map stretched up U.S. Highway 281 and concluded in parts of Guadalupe County, the current map has shifted east. The district’s northernmost county is now Gonzales.

Republican Monica De La Cruz, a Brownsville native, is the congresswoman representing the district, a seat she first won in 2022. De La Cruz’s brother, Carlos, is running for Congress in U.S. House District 35 as a Republican.

If both Monica and Carlos emerge from the primaries and each win their November elections, they would be the first brother and sister to serve in Congress simultaneously in American history.

Two Democrats are putting their best feet forward in March in order to prevent De La Cruz from earning reelection.

Ada Cuellar, a doctor from Harlingen, is running for office for the first time. She launched her campaign in July. Cuellar appeared with U.S. Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett at a Jan. 29 campaign event in McAllen.

Two months later, Tejano star Bobby Pulido announced his candidacy for the congressional seat.

In a November 2025 interview with KSAT 12 News, Pulido highlighted the challenges facing middle-class families in the district.

“We’re very proud people. We’re very hardworking,” Pulido said. “I think that both parties have neglected the middle class.”

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

