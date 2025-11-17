Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music star Bobby Pulido announced his Democratic candidacy for Texas’ 15th Congressional District in September, positioning himself as a bipartisan voice focused on rural issues and middle-class families in South-Central Texas.

District 15 stretches from Seguin to the Texas border, reaching Edinburg and McAllen.

The veteran performer, with over three decades of experience in the music industry, aims to challenge Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in a district that has traditionally leaned Republican.

“I have belief in myself and what my vision is for the people,” Pulido said, emphasizing that his musical career would continue alongside his political aspirations. “It was the right time. And, you know, the beauty of it is nobody’s taking away my musical career or my music.”

Rural focus, healthcare accessibility among Pulido’s top concerns

Pulido, who describes himself as a “rural guy,” highlighted broadband access as a personal concern, noting he lacks reliable internet service at his own residence.

His campaign platform centers on addressing issues affecting families in South-Central Texas, including healthcare accessibility, labor shortages and childcare costs.accessibility

The congressional hopeful shared his perspective on healthcare affordability, drawing from personal experience.

“I don’t have health insurance. Not because I can’t afford it. It’s just not a good value,” Pulido said, advocating for more affordable healthcare options.

He also addressed labor shortages in key sectors, such as farming, construction and home building.

“It’s a myth that you can get rid of that type of labor,” Pulido said. “And then Americans will just step right in and do it. It’s skilled labor. So learning how to do a lot of those jobs takes a lot of time and experience,” Pulido explained.

Pulido places his constituents’ interests over party loyalty

Despite running as a Democrat, Pulido emphasized his commitment to representing his constituents’ interests over party loyalty.

“I believe that democratic values are really good, but there’s some that my constituents don’t agree with,” he said. “And whatever that may be, I don’t think that you should choose the party over your people.”

Pulido highlighted the challenges facing middle-class families in his district.

“We’re very proud people; we’re very hard-working. I think that both parties have neglected the middle class,” he said, noting that many constituents work multiple jobs without receiving adequate support.

Pulido specifically pointed to the high costs of childcare as a pressing concern.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz responded to Pulido’s candidacy with a statement focusing on her current work.

“There will be plenty of time for politics next year,” she said in a statement to KSAT. “Right now, I’m delivering on what South Texans elected me to do: securing millions of dollars to grow our local economy, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and lowering costs for families.”

