Historical photos show Fiesta parade floats as far back as 117 years ago

Thanks to the University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries Special Collection, we can view photos from Fiesta parades from past years and other Fiesta events, some dating as far back as 1904.
Fiesta officials confirmed Monday that the annual Fiesta “Party with a Purpose” would be postponed from April until June 17-27, with several events and parades canceled outright-- including the Battle of Flowers Parade.
Until last year, Fiesta had been celebrated every year since the late 1800s except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.
The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.
