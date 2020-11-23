Photos from Christmas past. See how San Antonians celebrated as far back as 120 years ago

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are fast approaching and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Christmas season will likely look different than what many families are used to.

Thanks to the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Special Collection of digital photographs, we can go way back into the past and see how San Antonians have celebrated the Christmas holiday as far back as 1877.

There are a variety of photos that range from the interior of the San Fernando and St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedrals circa 1877 all the way up to a 1970s nativity from the Institute of Texan Cultures.

View the gallery of historical photos below:

Full Screen 1 / 12 Christmas tree and miniature village in parlor of Heinrich Carl and Hulda Wetzel Seele, 433 E. Crockett Street, San Antonio, Texas. Photograph shows Christmas tree on table decorated with Heinrich "Harry" Seele's Christmas village. On far right hangs a crayon portrait of Harry's father, German immigrant Friedrich Hermann Seele. Circa 1900.

