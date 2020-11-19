Rockefeller Christmas tree getting trolled on Twitter for being ‘on brand’ for 2020

NEW YORK – Have you seen the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2020?

It’s getting trolled on Twitter for looking a little worse for wear and some users are likening it to Charlie Brown’s haphazard tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” - which will be airing on TV in December.

The official Twitter account for Rockefeller Center posted a photo of the tree on Saturday exclaiming that the gargantuan spruce had officially arrived at the Plaza, but it didn’t receive the warm holiday greeting that usually accompanies the annual tradition.

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Here are some of the Twitter user responses to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 🎄:

What the heck is wrong with the tree??? This is what it looked like before it was cut...and now. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/0rfMqTXazS — Michele Schweers (@MicheleMchmsm88) November 14, 2020

Im sorry but ive never laughed so hard at a picture of a tree before😂😂 This tree is PERFECT for this year👌 — ▶Vy◀ (@Vylektra) November 18, 2020

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?



2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair pic.twitter.com/HEV0OImQ7u — Chris Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@HiChrisRyan) November 15, 2020

BE NICE TO THE ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, IT’S TRYING ITS BEST! pic.twitter.com/NgOX1PiQgw — j o r d a n (@sassyzeni) November 17, 2020

Some good-natured Twitter users were quick to point out that the tree needs time to settle and that it “will look beautiful” once the branches settle and it’s covered in lights and ornaments.

In another interesting turn of events for the tree - a small owl was discovered among the branches by a worker helping to set the tree up.

The bird was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, according to the Associated Press, and will be released back into the wild over the weekend.

A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise - a tiny owl among the massive branches. The bird was taken to a wildlife center, which plans to release it back into the wild.https://t.co/UtznR0DgHg — The Associated Press (@AP) November 19, 2020

The 2020 tree is a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York.

How has Rockefeller Center responded to the great 2020 tree debate?

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! 😉 — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020

