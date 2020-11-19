75ºF

National

Rockefeller Christmas tree getting trolled on Twitter for being ‘on brand’ for 2020

Charlie Brown would be proud 🎄

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A worker walks across the trunk of the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., as it is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
NEW YORK – Have you seen the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2020?

It’s getting trolled on Twitter for looking a little worse for wear and some users are likening it to Charlie Brown’s haphazard tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” - which will be airing on TV in December.

The official Twitter account for Rockefeller Center posted a photo of the tree on Saturday exclaiming that the gargantuan spruce had officially arrived at the Plaza, but it didn’t receive the warm holiday greeting that usually accompanies the annual tradition.

Here are some of the Twitter user responses to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 🎄:

Some good-natured Twitter users were quick to point out that the tree needs time to settle and that it “will look beautiful” once the branches settle and it’s covered in lights and ornaments.

In another interesting turn of events for the tree - a small owl was discovered among the branches by a worker helping to set the tree up.

The bird was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, according to the Associated Press, and will be released back into the wild over the weekend.

The 2020 tree is a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York.

How has Rockefeller Center responded to the great 2020 tree debate?

