San Antonio’s 2020 Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s official Christmas Tree will arrive in Travis Park on Tuesday.

The tree is an annual gift to the city from H-E-B.

This year’s tree is a concolor fir from Northern Michigan near Lake Michigan. It will be decorated with more than 10,000 red, white and blue lights and dozens of handmade decorations, according to a press release from H-E-B.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual celebration. It will be livestreamed on H-E-B’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The tree lights will be turned on at 7:20 p.m. that night followed by musical entertainment by Mariachi Las Altenas.

This is the fourth year that the tree will be displayed in Travis Park. For more than three decades before that, it was erected in front of the Alamo each year.

To encourage people to celebrate at home, H-E-B will hand out 10,000 holiday goodie bags with cookies and hot cocoa at select stores from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. The following store locations will distribute the bags in the parking lots while supplies last:

Marbach and 410 H-E-B plus !

Zarzamora and Military H-E-B plus !

Olmos Park H-E-B

W. W. White H-E-B

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg unveiled a holiday surprise Thursday night when he announced the city’s holiday lights along the River Walk have been turned on early this year.

