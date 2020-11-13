Where to chop down your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio and Austin areas

SAN ANTONIO – You may think the option of cutting down your own Christmas tree is just for people who live in mountains or snowy regions, but did you know there are Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area?

If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your wish list, 2020 can be the year you make that wish come true. It will be just like a Hallmark movie, except you may be wearing shorts instead of a parka.

Christmas tree farms grow trees specifically to allow customers to chop them down at the holidays so you don’t have to worry that you may be clear-cutting a forest.

There are also multiple ways the trees are recycled. In San Antonio, for instance, the Solid Waste Management Department collects trees in early January and turns them into mulch which is then provided to the public for free.

Here are some Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio and Austin areas if you’re looking to take a little holiday adventure:

Most of the farms are off the beaten path and the farms provide directions on their websites.

