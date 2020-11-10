These are the places where you can get your photo taken with Santa this year

SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve.
Kris Kringle aka Santa Claus aka Saint Nicholas is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for photos.
The key for 2020 Santa photos is reservations. They are required or highly encouraged at every location offering photos with Santa.
The following locations are offering Santa photos for 2020:
- Bass Pro Shops - Santa photos are already available at this national retailer and will continue through Dec. 24. Click here to find your nearest store, select a preferred time and confirm your reservation for a picture. One photo is free and additional packages are available for purchase.
- Ingram Park Mall - Walk-up appointments will be available for Santa photos if all reservation time slots have not been filled. Santa will be available for photos on select dates from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. Click here to reserve a time slot.
- Natural Bridge Caverns - A spelunking Santa will be available for photos on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19-23.
- North Star Mall - Reservations for Santa photos are available from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. Only guests with reservations will be allowed to take photos with Santa.
- Old West Christmas Light Fest - Located 20 minutes outside of San Antonio off of IH-10 West at exit 540 in Boerne, Santa will be available to take photos with guests for free.
- Rolling Oaks Mall - Santa will be available for photos at Rolling Oaks Mall on select dates starting Nov. 27 and ending Dec. 23. Click here for reservation dates.
- SeaWorld San Antonio - Santa will be at the SeaWorld Christmas Celebration again this year to take photos.
- Shops at La Cantera - Walk-up appointments will be available for Santa photos if all reservation time slots have not been filled. Santa will be available for photos on select dates from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. Click here to reserve a time slot.
- South Park Mall - Walk-up appointments will be available for Santa photos if all reservation time slots have not been filled. Santa will be available for photos on select dates from Dec. 3 - 23. Click here for reservation dates.
- Texas Transportation Museum - Santa will be seen at the museum on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.
- Trader’s Village - Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at Trader’s Village starting Nov. 28 for families to take photos. Photo packages start at $5.