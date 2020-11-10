These are the places where you can get your photo taken with Santa this year

SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

Kris Kringle aka Santa Claus aka Saint Nicholas is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for photos.

The key for 2020 Santa photos is reservations. They are required or highly encouraged at every location offering photos with Santa.

The following locations are offering Santa photos for 2020: