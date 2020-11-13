Socially distanced live Christmas show coming to Freeman Coliseum in December

SAN ANTONIO – “A Very Electric Christmas” is bringing two live performances to the Freeman Coliseum on Dec. 20.

According to a press release, the show combines puppetry, theater, dance and technology with holiday favorites.

“A Very Electric Christmas” is a story about a young bird and his family that are traveling south for the winter but the young bird gets thrown off course and ends up at the North Pole.

Tickets to the event are socially distanced and are sold in pods of four and six.

Other safety protocols that are in place according to the Freeman Coliseum include reduced capacity, temperature checks upon entry and masks must be worn at all times unless seated.

Tickets for the show go on sale today at ticketmaster.com.