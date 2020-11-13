San Antonio River Walk decorated in Christmas lights early this year to spread holiday cheer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg unveiled a little holiday surprise for residents during the city’s coronavirus briefing Thursday night.

Although Mayor Nirenberg is quarantining at home after being exposed to someone that had tested positive for the virus earlier this week, he joined the meeting via video and said he had a little surprise for the San Antonio community to spread some holiday cheer a little early this year.

“2020 has been a tough year -- one of the most trying in our recent history. Holidays we look forward to every year have changed dramatically, so that we can keep each other safe and healthy. If you’re like me, one of the things you look forward to most every year is watching the River Walk light up for the holidays,” Nirenberg said. “Thousands of twinkling lights highlight the River Walk’s beauty and bring holiday cheer to residents and visitors.”

Nirenberg gave thanks to the city crews that worked to decorate the River Walk in previous years and this year, as well. That’s when the mayor announced the holiday surprise.

“If you’re like me, you also can’t wait for that holiday spirit to come around again. We need it now more than ever. So, why wait?” Nirenberg said.

After Nirenberg counted down from five, the city then showed a video of the River Walk as the mayor activated the newly-hung Christmas lights along the walkways.

Christmas lights on the San Antonio River Walk. (KSAT)

The River Walk is just one of the several areas in San Antonio you’ll be able to see Christmas light displays this year. You can watch the official unveiling in the video player above.

