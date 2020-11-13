Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 12: Officials report 301 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager and interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Bridger reported 69,014 total COVID-19 cases and 1,287 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 301 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 283.

City officials also reported that 353 patients are hospitalized, 129 are in the intensive care unit and 62 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

Bridger said there were 55 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. She said there are currently 61 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who has tested negative for COVID-19 but is still under quarantine after coming into contact with an employee who tested positive, surprised San Antonians and lit up the River Walk early for the holidays. (See the lighting in the briefing video.)

Mayor Ron Nirenberg lights up River Walk early (COSA)