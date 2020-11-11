San Antonio mayor quarantining after exposure to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is quarantining after a “brief exposure” to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Nirenberg said he learned of the exposure on Tuesday morning. He came into contact with the person who tested positive on Saturday.

The mayor said the exposure was brief and that he was wearing a mask at the time of the encounter.

Due to the encounter, Nirenberg was tested for the virus and will conduct business and public meetings remotely. He was still awaiting test results as of Tuesday evening.

“With cases on the rise, we have to remain vigilant,” Nirenberg wrote in a tweet. “We’re all in this together, San Antonio, so let’s continue to wear our masks, wash our hands regularly and keep our distance in public.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff just went through a similar experience.

Last week, Wolff quarantined after coming into contact with a county employee who was infected. He has since tested negative.