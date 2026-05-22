Bexar County sheriff to provide details on gambling bust, online solicitation of a minor
KSAT will livestream the press conference in the media player below
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to discuss details of two recent arrests that occurred this week.
KSAT will livestream the press conference at 2:30 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak about a recent online solicitation of a minor arrest and provide more details about yesterday’s gabling operation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.