Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure with county employee

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Although I have been working remotely for the most part and was not in direct or prolonged contact with this staff member, it is still considered a mild exposure,” the judge stated.

Wolff says he is quarantining out of caution and will continue to work remotely while monitoring for symptoms.

“I have also taken a COVID test and am awaiting the results, but do not have any symptoms at this time,” Wolff stated.

The judge says members of his office who were exposed will also be tested for COVID-19.

“Those staff members will work remotely but will continue to address constituent concerns and perform their duties while self-quarantining and self-monitoring while awaiting their own test results,” Wolff stated.

The county employees who continue to work from the office will continue to follow health protocols, and county operations will continue as usual.

Any guests who visited Wolff’s office and were potentially exposed have been notified, the judged stated.

Wolff released the following statement:

"In the next few days, I will be taking all of the precautions suggested by health authorities and medical experts for those who have a low to moderate exposure to COVID, including strict masking and social distancing practices, self-monitoring, and limiting contact, including following CDC guidelines for critical infrastructure workers.

This latest incident underscores how persistent this virus can be. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to make sure we all wear our masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distance. We must keep our guard up and keep on with precautionary measures."

