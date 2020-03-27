WATCH: San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge give live, daily updates at 6:10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give daily updates about the status and response to COVID-19 in the community.

You can watch the live updates each day at 6:10 p.m. on this web page, as well as on KSAT-TV and on KSAT’s livestream app. The daily updates will also be livestreamed at AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1.

Nirenberg and Wolff issued “Stay Home, Work Safe” that went into effect at 11:59 on March 24. The orders direct residents to stay home with the exception of crucial errands and essential job duties.

Restaurants will stay open for delivery and curbside orders, and grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open. The orders will remain in effect until April 9 unless extended.

On March 19, city leaders said COVID-19 was spreading in the community, after confirming cases in which individuals tested positive for the disease without having any recent travel history or known close contact with someone who had the illness, and said the strategy for dealing with the virus had changed from containment to mitigation.

Local school districts have announced schools will be closed and students will have online instruction only through April 24. However, school districts are ensuring students still have access to food during the closures by providing free, curbside meal services. (Click here for a map of where students can get meals.)

Local churches have also moved to a temporary online-only format.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

