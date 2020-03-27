WATCH: San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge give live, daily updates at 6:10 p.m.
Daily briefing will be available here
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give daily updates about the status and response to COVID-19 in the community.
You can watch the live updates each day at 6:10 p.m. on this web page, as well as on KSAT-TV and on KSAT’s livestream app. The daily updates will also be livestreamed at AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1.
Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County
Nirenberg and Wolff issued “Stay Home, Work Safe” that went into effect at 11:59 on March 24. The orders direct residents to stay home with the exception of crucial errands and essential job duties.
Restaurants will stay open for delivery and curbside orders, and grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open. The orders will remain in effect until April 9 unless extended.
Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders. Here’s what that means.
On March 19, city leaders said COVID-19 was spreading in the community, after confirming cases in which individuals tested positive for the disease without having any recent travel history or known close contact with someone who had the illness, and said the strategy for dealing with the virus had changed from containment to mitigation.
Local school districts have announced schools will be closed and students will have online instruction only through April 24. However, school districts are ensuring students still have access to food during the closures by providing free, curbside meal services. (Click here for a map of where students can get meals.)
Local churches have also moved to a temporary online-only format.
City of San Antonio has new online tool for self-screening of COVID-19
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Metro Health posts new COVID-19 guidelines on quarantine, testing priorities
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- How San Antonio’s thriving tourism industry has been kneecapped by coronavirus pandemic
- San Antonio facing higher unemployment than Great Recession as council extends ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.