Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 17: Leaders report 1,606 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 99,142 total COVID-19 cases and 1,440 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,606 new cases as of Thursday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,100.

City officials also reported that 837 patients are hospitalized, 272 are in the intensive care unit and 134 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.

There were 104 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.