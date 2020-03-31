Dashboard makes it easy to track, view COVID-19 cases in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Monday released a new, interactive dashboard that makes it easy to track and view coronavirus cases in Bexar County.

The dashboard provides residents with detailed, breakdown information about COVID-19 cases in an easy to understand format.

The interactive tool, available in desktop or mobile platforms, provides the latest information on the total number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Bexar County. It also breaks down the cases and deaths by age group, gender and source.

An interactive map allows the user to find out how many cases there are in the zip code they live in and their council district.

You can view the map and other important, pertinent information on the virus on the City of San Antonio’s website.