Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Like other major cities across the country, COVID-19 cases have grown so rapidly in San Antonio that local health experts have deemed it a “second wave.”

In the last five days, 701 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bexar County. Monday marked the smallest increase of 22 cases, while Thursday marked a peak of 192 cases. That’s the highest daily case number reported in the county since the pandemic began.

KSAT has been tracking daily COVID-19 numbers since the first case was confirmed on March 13. The information comes from data provided by San Antonio Metropolitan Health Department.

On Thursday, Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick said the recent rise in cases is not tied to a localized outbreak in congregate settings like nursing homes and the Bexar County Jail.

The rise in cases prompted Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to send Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, asking for mandatory health requirements.

“The most important of these is the requirement to wear a face covering within six feet of another person. If this trend continues, and I believe it will, we will see an increase in both the burden upon our community and the need for additional resources to combat the COVID-19 crisis,” Wolff said.

Roughly 60% of Bexar County residents who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered, but that percentage is likely to dwindle if new cases continue to rise.

While numbers continue to rise as businesses continue reopening, Emerick is asking the public to stay vigilant, keep washing hands and keep wearing face masks.

“Something is happening in our community that we need to pay attention to,” Emerick said.

