Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.1%, officials say

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has improved this week and is now at 2.1%, according to Metro Health Director Claude Jacob.

Jacob said the county’s risk level is “mild” and improving. He also noted other COVID-19 risk factors are improving.

The Metro Health director reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,735 since the pandemic began.

Jacob said there were 261 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 262.

There are 297 patients in area hospitals (85% unvaccinated), with 121 in the ICU and 59 on ventilators. Eleven COVID-19 hospital patients are children, Jacob said.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics here.

With conditions improving in our area, city and county COVID-19 briefings will be held only on Tuesdays at 6:13 p.m., according to Jacob.

Metro Health is offering the following tips for those participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween:

Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)

