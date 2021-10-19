Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.1%, officials say

Metro Health director offers Halloween safety tips during COVID-19 briefing

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported the positivity rate at 2.9%. The article has been updated with the correct rate.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has improved this week and is now at 2.1%, according to Metro Health Director Claude Jacob.

Jacob said the county’s risk level is “mild” and improving. He also noted other COVID-19 risk factors are improving.

The Metro Health director reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,735 since the pandemic began.

Jacob said there were 261 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 262.

There are 297 patients in area hospitals (85% unvaccinated), with 121 in the ICU and 59 on ventilators. Eleven COVID-19 hospital patients are children, Jacob said.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics here.

With conditions improving in our area, city and county COVID-19 briefings will be held only on Tuesdays at 6:13 p.m., according to Jacob.

Metro Health is offering the following tips for those participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween:

Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)
Metro Health Halloween Tips 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)

Click here for more information from Metro Health.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for four years. Using his graduate degree in business from UTSA, he developed "Money: It's Personal," a weekly series that airs on GMSA at 9 on Tuesdays. The series breaks down personal finance topics into easy explainers. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

