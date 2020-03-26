City adds self-screening COVID-19 tool to Metro Health website

SAN ANTONIO – The city has a new self-screening tool for COVID-19 located on Metro Health’s website.

Along with tracking the cases in Bexar County, you can also take the self-screening. The city makes it clear it is not a medical diagnosis and is for informational purposes only.

The tool asks for your ZIP code, your temperature, if you have any symptoms -- like cough or difficulty breathing -- and if you traveled or had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Based on the answers given, a result is delivered and makes a prediction if testing is needed.

The site helps the user learn more about the coronavirus and the city’s response.