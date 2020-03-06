The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
Reliable resources from health and community experts
We know that people are looking for reliable resources when it comes to preventing and preparing for the novel coronavirus, so we’ve collected a list of links to information that can help.
These links include information and advice from health and community experts, but not necessarily the latest updates on the number of cases. If you’re looking for the latest coronavirus news and updates, click here.
Preparation & Prevention
- How you can responsibly prepare for an emergency (without hoarding supplies)
- Know the symptoms and how to protect yourself, others from the coronavirus
- Worried you were exposed to coronavirus? Here are guidelines from University Health System
- Doctors discuss what you should know about the coronavirus
Public Safety
- Methodist, Baptist hospitals to screen visitors, restrict number of entrances due to coronavirus
- A guide for waiters and restaurants navigating coronavirus
- What can Texas do if a coronavirus outbreak hits?
- The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks
- Archdiocese makes changes to Communion, removes holy water from fonts amid coronavirus health emergency
- Food Bank launches coronavirus preparedness and prevention campaign
Testing & Local Resources
- Metro Health opens coronavirus hotline for Bexar County residents
- Abbott: Texas can now test for coronavirus
Consumer Resources
Want to cancel your trip? This is when you can — and can’t — get your money back
Fact Checks
- Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked
- Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns
- Tito’s says its vodka isn’t strong enough to be used in lieu of hand sanitizer
Other Resources
