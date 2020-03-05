WATCH LIVE: Governor Greg Abbott makes announcement on coronavirus testing capabilities

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will make an announcement regarding coronavirus testing capabilities in a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m.

Abbott will be joined by Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.

The spread of COVID-19, a unique strain of the coronavirus family, has led to concerns across Texas and the rest of the nation.

In Fort Bend County, a man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first man in Texas outside of evacuees from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship to be diagnosed with the virus.

On Thursday, Methodist Healthcare hospital officials announced changes will be made to the screening process at the hospital.

Hospitals will be liming the number of entrances visitors can access and prior to entering, visitors will be asked if they have a cough or have traveled to countries where the virus is spreading rampantly.

