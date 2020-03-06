Harris, Fort Bend County coronavirus patients all contracted virus on trip to Egypt together, officials say

HOUSTON – Harris County officials say a man and a woman are confirmed to have coronavirus Thursday and are currently hospitalized. The female patient is a staff member of Rice University, officials said.

These cases are the second and third cases confirmed in the greater Houston area.

A “presumptive positive” case was announced in Fort Bend County Wednesday. All three patients returned from a trip to Egypt in late February where officials say they contracted the virus. They didn’t show symptoms immediately and so they went about their business as usual for a few days, officials said.

Officials are working to determine who else was on the trip with the three people and some people they came in direct contact with are under self-quarantine, officials said.

All three patients are currently hospitalized and are in stable condition, officials said. The patients from Harris County are from an unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside of the city of Houston.

"These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread,” officials wrote in a press release.

Rice University

Rice University officials said they were notified that their employee tested positive for coronavirus by the Harris County Public Health department Thursday.

“The other Rice doctoral students, faculty and staff who are currently in self-quarantine have been notified,” university officials wrote in a statement to KPRC 2. “They remain in self-quarantine and none has reported symptoms to date.”

School officials said the Rice University employee was on campus on Feb. 24-25 and Rice public safety officers learned of the case on Feb. 29.

“The affected employee’s presence on campus was limited to one building, which has been extensively and continuously sanitized along with the rest of the campus,” school officials wrote. “Based on our investigation, the staff member had no direct contact with our undergraduate population and has not been in any residential colleges or classrooms since returning to Houston Feb. 20.”

What should I do?

Officials ask that if you feel sick and think you might have coronavirus, to contact your health care provider or a hospital and describe your symptoms and travel history.

“If they recommend testing, go as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you,” officials wrote. “Testing is confidential. HCPH does not release information about suspected cases to encourage people to get tested and many people test negative.”

Hygiene Tips

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

