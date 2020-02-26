Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

SAN ANTONIO – An interactive dashboard shows real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

What we know about the coronavirus, cruise ship evacuees at Lackland

The primary source of data for the map is DXY, “an online platform run by members of the Chinese medical community, which aggregates local media and government reports to provide COVID-19 cumulative case totals,” according to a Johns Hopkins blog post. (A full list of data sources for the map can be found here.)

As the map notes, it “relies upon publicly available data from multiple sources, that do not always agree.” The map creators are confirming case numbers with regional and local health departments before they update the map.

San Antonio residents may notice that only one confirmed case populates on the map from the Alamo City. In fact, there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Antonio and all six evacuees diagnosed with the virus are being treated at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease on the Southeast Side.

Earlier this month, 338 Americans were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 151 of those evacuees traveled to San Antonio via plane.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland will remain a coronavirus quarantine zone to patients through mid-March, according to the Department of Defense.

SAQ: Why was JBSA-Lackland chosen to hold coronavirus evacuees?

Have a question? Find more coronavirus coverage from KSAT here or join the conversation below.