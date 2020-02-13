What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – City officials and members of the Centers for Disease Control are urging the public to remain calm after a quarantined individual became the first to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland on Thursday.

The virus, which first originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 60,000 people globally. In China, more than 1,300 people died after being diagnosed with it.

Here’s what we know so far about the virus and its spread across the globe:

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus actually refers to a family of viruses. The name comes from the shape of the virus, which has little spikes coming out of its edges, like a sun’s corona. But this new strain, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus, is one that hasn’t been recognized before.

Health officials believe that the virus likely started in animals before it was spread to humans.

Its symptoms are similar to the flu. A minor case would leave someone with sneezing, coughing, fever and aches. More extreme cases are similar to pneumonia and could be fatal.

Evacuee in JBSA Lackland diagnosed with novel coronavirus

An evacuee, who was a solo traveler under federal quarantine orders after returning from China, was reported to have a fever on Tuesday, according to Captain Jennifer McQuiston, the deputy director of the CDC’s Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology.

The individual was taken to an unidentified designated hospital near the base in a specialized ambulance, officials said. Officials declined to release the name of the hospital on Thursday.

The San Antonio Fire Department is using a specialized ambulance to transport people suspected of contracting the coronavirus. (KSAT)

Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China arrived in the U.S.

Planes carrying more than 600 people evacuated from Wuhan, China, for fear of possibly having contracted the new coronavirus, arrived in the United States between Feb. 5-6.

Passengers were sent to JBSA Lackland, the Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, California, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and a National Guard training base in Omaha, Nebraska.

The passengers were met by a team of CDC personnel to assess their health when they arrived.

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to San Diego, Currently, no evacuees flown to Omaha have shown signs of the virus.

It’s the 15th confirmed case in the U.S.

The case at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is the 15th confirmed in the United States and the first in Texas.

Other U.S. cities where the new coronavirus has been confirmed include: Boston; San Diego; Chicago; the Phoenix area; the Seattle area; Wisconsin; Orange County, California; Los Angeles County, California; Santa Clara County, California; and San Benito County, California.

A real-time map of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world can be found online.

Where it started

Cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China were detected between Dec. 12-29, but the virus was unknown during this period, according to CNN. Chinese authorities announced on Jan. 5 that the virus was not SARS or MERS, and a probe into the outbreak was initiated.

The novel coronavirus, initially named 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization, was identified on Jan. 7. The first death from the coronavirus was reported on Jan. 11.

Timeline: The spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus

On Tuesday, WHO changed the virus’ name to COVID-19; the acronym stands for coronavirus disease 2019.

Quarantine process

While many specifics haven’t been released, the CDC and the City of San Antonio have been working in collaboration to minimize the risk to the public.

The federal quarantine orders last 14 days, which is the incubation period for the coronavirus.

“For the most part, the people in quarantine are not doing much association with each other," McQuiston said. "They’re staying strong, they want to come through this 14 days and return to their families.”

The quarantine is set to expire Feb. 20 and there are no plans to extend it, CDC officials said.

Community reaction

Town halls have been held for military personnel and their families, giving officials an opportunity to address their concerns and questions.

Those meetings were not open to the public, but it’s important to note the quarantined individuals are isolated from the general population and restricted to their living quarters on the base.

When asked about the fear some residents have about the virus spreading to the general public due the base’s designation as a quarantine zone, McQuiston offered a passionate response.

I think it’s really important to have empathy for people who might be caught in China, who should be in America, and can not get back. Think about what it would be like if you or a loved one was over there and what you would want us to do for them. We’re Americans, we bring our people home and we take care of them and that’s really what lies at the heart of this mission. Captain Jennifer McQuiston, CDC Deputy Director, Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology

Precautions you can take

Like preventing the flu, health officials say residents should wash their hands often, and disinfect surfaces and commonly used countertops. Disinfectants have proved effective in killing the virus, McQuiston said.

