Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
Live, interactive updates of cases across Texas, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 News has put together a map breaking down the cases by county in Texas, which will be updated twice daily.
As of Friday, more than 220 novel coronavirus cases have been reported across Texas.
The pandemic has led to the closures of schools, gyms, restaurants and bars throughout the state and prompted the state’s first public health disaster since 1901.
The numbers below are the most up-to-date available, based on local government reporting and news reports. It’s important to note that numbers are fluid and the lag in testing capabilities and reporting by the federal, state and local government has created a bottleneck of information, which we are attempting to clear up.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
