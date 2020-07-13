Planning a trip? 12 states require Texans to quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns

Texas – Many states have started requiring travelers to quarantine due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Texans, for example, are required to quarantine when visiting 12 states.

Those states include:

States with an asterisk (*) denote that travelers may bypass the 14-day quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 72-hours prior to arrival in that state.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted travel restrictions for visitors to Texas. The restrictions were put in place in March for travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington, as well as the cities Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.

More coronavirus headlines from KSAT:

COVID-19 latest information for San Antonio, Texas

Masks are encouraged but not mandated for Texas voters, election workers at polling locations

US grapples with pandemic as WHO experts trace origins in China