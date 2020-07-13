106ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Planning a trip? 12 states require Texans to quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns

Gov. Greg Abbott lifted travel restrictions for incoming travelers in May

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Travel, Coronavirus, Texas, Quarantine, Trending, Health, Greg Abbott
Generic airport/travel photo
Generic airport/travel photo (Pixabay)

Texas – Many states have started requiring travelers to quarantine due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Texans, for example, are required to quarantine when visiting 12 states.

Those states include:

States with an asterisk (*) denote that travelers may bypass the 14-day quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 72-hours prior to arrival in that state.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted travel restrictions for visitors to Texas. The restrictions were put in place in March for travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington, as well as the cities Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.

More coronavirus headlines from KSAT:

COVID-19 latest information for San Antonio, Texas

Masks are encouraged but not mandated for Texas voters, election workers at polling locations

US grapples with pandemic as WHO experts trace origins in China

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: