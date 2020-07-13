Masks are encouraged but not mandated for Texas voters, election workers at polling locations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan on casting a ballot for the Texas runoff election Tuesday, you may be wondering if you need to wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not a mandate, but it’s encouraged, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Polling places are among the 11 exemptions to Abbott’s executive order requiring Texans to wear face-coverings over their noses and mouths in public spaces in counties that have reported 20 or more cases of COVID-19. The order went into effect Friday, July 3.

“Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged,” the executive order said.

Remember that if you do wear a mask, it cannot be politically-themed.

Voters are also asked to adhere to health protocols mandated by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

The health protocols include keeping six feet from other voters and self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms. If a voter does display symptoms, they can vote curbside.

Voters are also asked to bring their own marking instruments, such as a pen or pencil, to mark their ballots.

Washing or disinfecting hands and using hand sanitizer after voting is also encouraged. Voters will need to bring their own hand sanitizer.

You can review the entire list of protocols below: