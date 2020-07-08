Here’s what to do if someone in your household is COVID-19 positive

SAN ANTONIO – Social distancing and quarantining are among the steps people can take to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19, but living in the same household with someone with the virus can make that difficult.

The City of San Antonio has issued guidance for people who are living with a coronavirus patient — a situation becoming more prevalent as the number of cases continues to increase in Bexar County.

City officials say to stay in separate rooms, give patients their own trash cans and trash bags, leave meals at their door and wear a face mask when entering their quarantine room.

If a bathroom is shared, it should be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Gloves should be worn and hands should be washed after handling items the patient has touched, officials said.

For more information, visit our website at https://t.co/WIQ66VmbMp or call 210-207-5779.

COVID-19 patients should also be monitored for their breathing and tightening in their chests.

In Bexar County, 57% of virus transmissions are from close contact, according to the city. About 37% of cases are from community transmission and about 6% are travel-related.

While testing has ramped up across the U.S., officials have said delays in receiving the results have led to more infections because people are left in the dark as to whether they need to isolate themselves.

