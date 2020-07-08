6 Comal County nursing home residents have died due to COVID-19 since July 1

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County has confirmed six COVID-19-related deaths of residents at two area nursing homes since July 1.

Additionally, 103 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Comal County as of Wednesday, according to a press release from a New Braunfels spokesperson.

The Heights of Bulverde, which has had a no visitation policy in effect since March 12, reported five deaths and Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels reported one death.

The resident at Kirkwood Manor, a man in his 90s, died Monday in a San Antonio hospital, according to a press release.

A breakdown of the Heights of Bulverde resident deaths, according to the release, are:

A man in his 60s died July 1 in a San Antonio hospital.

A woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions died at the facility Monday.

Another woman in her 80s died in a San Antonio hospital Monday.

A woman in her 70s died in a San Antonio hospital Tuesday.

A man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions died in a New Braunfels hospital Tuesday.

“Our prayers and condolences go with the loved ones of these men and women,” said County Judge Sherman Krause. “One death is too many, and we have now lost 15 members of our community to this virus. These tragedies remind us that it is critical to protect ourselves and our families.”

All the deaths were reported to the Office of Public Health on Tuesday, the press release states.

Additional COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in Comal County reported to the Office of Public Health, according to the release, are detailed below:

River Gardens in New Braunfels: 77 cases (55 residents, 22 staff), four of them hospitalized

The Heights of Bulverde: 54 cases (30 residents, 24 staff), five deaths

Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels: 12 cases (nine residents, three staff), one death

Colonial Manor in New Braunfels: 4 cases (two residents, two staff)

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 8,005 COVID-19 tests conducted for Comal County with 825 confirmed cases and 267 probable cases.

There are currently 1,092 confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases in Comal County, according to Public Health officials. According to the press release, “probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:

A positive quick-result antigen test

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case

Comal County confirmed 17 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 355.

“With 15 deaths, the county now has 722 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 32 remain hospitalized,” the press release states. “Comal County’s positivity rate – the percentage of tests with a positive result – is now 13.64%, up from 12.61% on Tuesday and 12.17% one week ago.”

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.