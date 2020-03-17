Here’s what we know about the 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As of Tuesday, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. All of the cases are travel-related, meaning that the person infected is believed to have been exposed to the virus while traveling outside of Texas. San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials have yet to confirm any cases spread within the city.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in San Antonio on March 13. Health officials said the person had traveled to California and is in self-quarantine with family.

The second case was confirmed on March 14. San Antonio officials said the person had recently traveled to Japan. The patient is being treated at Methodist Hospital.

The third case was confirmed on March 15. The individual recently traveled to Spain, health officials said. The patient is currently isolated from the public, according to Metro Health.

fourth case was also confirmed on March 15. The patient is a physician resident with University Health System who had recently traveled. The person is quarantined at home.

"We are currently tracing potential contacts and putting staff who have been in contact on a 14-day quarantine. At this point we have about a dozen hospital staff members quarantined after contact with this physician,” said Elizabeth Allen, a spokesperson for University Health System, in a statement to KSAT.

The San Antonio total does not include the American evacuees who are under federal quarantine orders at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. There have been 12 confirmed cases with those quarantined evacuees. Eleven evacuees infected with the virus were originally flown in from Wuhan, China, and the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in February. One person flown in from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship in California in March has tested positive for the virus. At least three of the evacuees infected by the virus in the first two groups have recovered and have been released.

There are currently about 150 evacuees isolated at JBSA-Lackland under federal quarantine orders. The base has been used to house roughly 380 people under quarantine. Many in the first two groups have completed their 14-day quarantine and have been released.

On Sunday, USAA officials confirmed that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19. This case is not counted with the San Antonio total because the employee was traveling and is being treated outside of Texas. USAA officials said she had not been on the USAA campus since March 6.

A private daycare notified its staff and parents that one of the people confirmed to have COVID-19 had been on campus on March 6. Founders of the Pineapple School’s North Central campus, an early learning Spanish-language immersion daycare and learning center located at 12222 Huebner Road, told parents in a letter that they were notified of the encounter by local health officials on March 13th. Local health officials believe the risk of exposure to students and staff remains low, but are directing parents to monitor for symptoms of the new coronavirus. It’s unclear which case this exposure is related to.