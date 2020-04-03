City of San Antonio, Bexar County to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak at local nursing home at 11 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing home early Friday morning.

The press briefing is slated to begin at 11 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Judge Nelson Wolff, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood and Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick all are expected to be in attendance.

More than 245,000 people have been infected in the U.S., with the death toll topping 6,000, according to the Associated Press.

Also on Friday, the White House coronavirus task force will hold its regular press briefing about the virus at 4 p.m. in Washington D.C.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

