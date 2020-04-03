City of San Antonio, Bexar County to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak at local nursing home at 11 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing home early Friday morning.
The press briefing is slated to begin at 11 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Judge Nelson Wolff, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood and Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick all are expected to be in attendance.
More than 245,000 people have been infected in the U.S., with the death toll topping 6,000, according to the Associated Press.
Also on Friday, the White House coronavirus task force will hold its regular press briefing about the virus at 4 p.m. in Washington D.C.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.