Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job

Across the country, unemployment claims are shooting up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor registered 281,000 unemployment claims, an increase of 70,000 from the previous week.

City and state decisions to shut down dining restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 has left many people without a paycheck in uncertain times.

The measure is prompting federal and state efforts to help unemployed people. For example, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived the 10-day waiting period tied to unemployment benefits.

So, what should you do if your job was affected by the pandemic?

People who live in the San Antonio area should call Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP. The organization provides services for employees and employers, helping connect them with each other.

Workforce Solutions responds to questions about employers, employees affected by COVID-19

Because of social distancing measured implemented by the city, the organization recommends calling the number to receive help.

Besides trying to get people employed again, Workforce Solutions Alamo can also assist people in applying for unemployment insurance through the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Texas Workforce Commission website has been updated for the latest information related to relief efforts during the pandemic.

The commission is working with federal, state and local governments to provide help as quickly as possible to those affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

