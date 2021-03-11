One year ago this week, life as we know it changed in San Antonio as the COVID-19 pandemic started

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is a look back at some of the biggest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. See a full timeline here .

One year ago, life as we knew it changed on March 11 as the World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus had become a pandemic.

Nobody could have guessed how much life would change and for how long, but it was clear that the situation was escalating quickly as each day over the next week brought new cancelations and restrictions.

Here’s a look back at some of the dramatic changes that occurred from March 11 to March 18 in San Antonio as COVID-19 officially became a crisis.

March 11, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs’ 2019-2020 season was cut short when the NBA decided to suspend the season until further notice.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the global coronavirus crisis was officially a pandemic.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled halfway through its scheduled run.

Universities and colleges across San Antonio announced an extension to spring break.

CPS Energy announced it would suspend energy disconnections for customers.

March 12, 2020

San Antonio school districts began announcing extended closures due to growing COVID-19 concerns. The majority of San Antonio students did not return to school following spring break, which lasted March 9-13.

Several collegiate and professional sporting leagues also began canceling play in the wake of the outbreak.

March 13, 2020

March 14, 2020

A Princess cruise ship passenger at JBSA-Lackland became the first from that group of evacuees to test positive for COVID-19.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Schlitterbahn and the San Antonio Zoo announced their closure on March 14. They were among several tourist destinations that closed during this week.

March 16, 2020

Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated an emergency declaration that prohibited public gatherings of more than 50 people in the city limits. The declaration also urged the public to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Abbott announced that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness , or STAAR, testing requirements would be waived for the academic school year.

Some of the malls in San Antonio and many of the retailers began to close or limit hours.

The first COVID-19 death in Texas was reported in Matagorda County.

March 17, 2020

Abbott announced he activated the Texas National Guard to help the state’s response to the new coronavirus in Texas.

March 18, 2020

Nirenberg issued a new emergency declaration , ordering bars and restaurant dining rooms to close.

Bexar County officials announced many changes in protocols at the jail to limit the potential for a community spread.

Texans were allowed to order alcohol to be delivered with food.

March 19, 2020

Abbott declared a public health emergency , closing restaurant dining rooms and gyms, and banning social gatherings of 10 or more people.

